If You Invested $100 In Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2022 4:35pm   Comments
If You Invested $100 In Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NASDAQ: SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) returned 83.60%, 163.91% and 62.23% respectively.

As good as investors in the major US indices have had it over the past five years, a number of the world’s most popular tech stocks have been that much better. Tech bulls that bought top-performers at the beginning of 2017 and held on for the long-term, despite the 2020 stock market crash, have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

Winners Since February 2017: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following tech stocks bought back at the beginning of 2017 would be worth today:

  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): $471.67
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT): $462.74
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): $361.90
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): $1,609.00

Also Read: How The Stock Market Performs In Times Of War

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Education General

