 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside In Alibaba Post Q3 - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 6:51am   Comments
Share:
Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside In Alibaba Post Q3 - Read Why
  • Analysts remained optimistic on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABApost Q3 results.
  • JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao noted that Alibaba reported fiscal Q3 results broadly in-line with Bloomberg consensus and his estimates. Yao has an Overweight rating and a $180 price target (65.2% upside) on Alibaba.
  • He believes a weak December quarter result was "largely expected by investors" but calls out management commentary on plans to narrow loss from Taobao Deal and Taocaicai as "a positive surprise" and expects the shares to trade up in the near-term as losses narrow from e-commerce investments. 
  • Citi analyst Alicia Yap lowered the price target to $200 from $216 (83.6% upside) and kept a Buy. 
  • Alibaba posted mixed fiscal Q3 results with total revenue up 10% year-over-year, 1.2% below consensus. The analyst says that while the macro environment and consumption remain weak, management noted gross merchandise volume remains resilient with positive growth in each category.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.86% at $107.99 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
What Are Whales Doing With Alibaba Group Holding
Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Gainers Chart As Hong Kong Tech Stocks Post Recovery
How Alibaba's Cloud Revenue Stacks Up Against Azure, AWS, Google Cloud
What's Going On with Baidu And Pinduoduo Shares Today?
Can Alibaba Stock Climb Out Of This Bearish Channel?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com