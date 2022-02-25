Analysts Continue To See Sharp Upside In Alibaba Post Q3 - Read Why
- Analysts remained optimistic on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) post Q3 results.
- JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao noted that Alibaba reported fiscal Q3 results broadly in-line with Bloomberg consensus and his estimates. Yao has an Overweight rating and a $180 price target (65.2% upside) on Alibaba.
- He believes a weak December quarter result was "largely expected by investors" but calls out management commentary on plans to narrow loss from Taobao Deal and Taocaicai as "a positive surprise" and expects the shares to trade up in the near-term as losses narrow from e-commerce investments.
- Citi analyst Alicia Yap lowered the price target to $200 from $216 (83.6% upside) and kept a Buy.
- Alibaba posted mixed fiscal Q3 results with total revenue up 10% year-over-year, 1.2% below consensus. The analyst says that while the macro environment and consumption remain weak, management noted gross merchandise volume remains resilient with positive growth in each category.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.86% at $107.99 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for BABA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for BABA
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech