Troops From Belarus Seen Entering Ukraine Amid Russian Military Strike
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 24, 2022 12:39am   Comments
Troops from Belarus have been seen entering Ukraine, CNN reports. The publication said it spotted troops atop a column of military vehicles entering Ukraine from a border crossing with Belarus during a livestream.

It isn't immediately clear if the troops belong to Russia or Belarus. The two countries have close ties and carried out joint military exercises recently, including at the Belarus-Ukraine border.

Russia President Vladimir Putin announced military action against Ukraine on Wednesday night (Eastern time) and explosions have been heard across Ukraine, as previously reported.

Financial markets are in turmoil globally, with U.S. futures and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) suffering heavy losses. Brent oil surged above $100 a barrel for the first time in about eight years amid the crisis.

U.S. President Joe Biden in a written statement promised a "strong, united response" on behalf of NATO, saying Putin has chosen a premeditated war that would bring “catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Belarus Russia Russia-Ukraine Crisis Ukraine

