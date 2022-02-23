Joe Biden Responds To Russian Military Action In Ukraine: Will Ensure 'Strong, United Response'

U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, calling it “unprovoked and unjustified.”

What Happened: Biden said in a statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen a premeditated war that would bring a “catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” adding that he is praying for the “brave and proud” people of Ukraine.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” Biden said.

The U.S. President said that the U.S. will coordinate with its NATO Allies to ensure a “strong, united response” that deters any aggression against the Alliance.

Biden added he will be monitoring the situation from the White House and will meet leaders from the G7 group of nations on Thursday morning.

Why It Matters: The statement comes as Putin authorized a Russian military operation in Ukraine, with reports emerging of blasts being heard in several Ukrainian cities.

The global financial markets are extending the sell-off, with U.S. futures plummeting significantly. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are also no exception.

Photo: By Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia