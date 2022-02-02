Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's session, 18 companies made new 52-week lows.

Noteable 52-Week Lows:

Over the course of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares hit a yearly low of $129.01. The stock was down 24.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $129.01. The stock was down 24.12% on the session. Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $41.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 19.99%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $41.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 19.99%. Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.34 and moving down 1.19%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.34 and moving down 1.19%. Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) stock drifted down 3.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.72.

stock drifted down 3.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.72. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.18 on Wednesday, moving down 1.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.18 on Wednesday, moving down 1.41%. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) shares hit a yearly low of $8.38. The stock was down 5.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.38. The stock was down 5.9% on the session. Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares fell to $3.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 33.26%.

shares fell to $3.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 33.26%. NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day. Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) shares fell to $6.08 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.2%.

shares fell to $6.08 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.2%. NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.58. Shares traded down 4.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.58. Shares traded down 4.18%. Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.25 and moving down 18.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.25 and moving down 18.04%. Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.32% for the day. Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.89 this morning. The stock was down 6.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.89 this morning. The stock was down 6.6% on the session. Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.60 this morning. The stock was down 46.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.60 this morning. The stock was down 46.34% on the session. Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.42. Shares traded down 6.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.42. Shares traded down 6.52%. LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.64. Shares traded down 56.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.64. Shares traded down 56.15%. Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Wednesday, moving down 1.54%.

