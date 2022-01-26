 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Dragging The Hang Seng Index Lower Today

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 11:49pm   Comments
Share:
Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Dragging The Hang Seng Index Lower Today

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded notably lower in Hong Kong on Thursday, dragging the benchmark Hang Seng Index into negative territory.

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index was down 2.6% at the time of writing, after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it could start raising interest rates as soon as March even as it kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday.

The Fed’s hawkish posture weighed on technology stocks.

Worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong, which is grappling with a fifth wave of infections, also dampened investor sentiment.

See Also: How To Buy Xpeng Motors (XPEV) Stock

What’s Moving: Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded notably lower.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) - down 6.2%
  • JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) - down 5.1%
  • Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) - down 4.6%
  • Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) - down 4.8%
  • Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) - down 3.3%
  • Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) - down 2.6%
  • Some analysts have cut their price targets on Alibaba's stock ahead of the e-commerce giant’s quarterly earnings results that may be announced as early as next week.

Heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNY) said during its investor call on Wednesday that it plans to have a preliminary restructuring proposal in place within the next six months.

Shares of Chinese companies, including electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO), closed lower in U.S. trading on Wednesday after the major averages in the U.S. ended mostly lower.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has emerged as China’s top smartphone vendor  for the first time in six years, it was reported on Wednesday, citing data from Counterpoint Research.

Read Next: Why Does David Mann Anticipate 'Flattish' Growth For China In 2022?

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Analysts Cut Alibaba Price Target Ahead Of Quarterly Results; Remain Bullish
Why Alibaba, Baidu And Other Tech Stocks Are Rebounding In Hong Kong Today
Chart Wars: Does Amazon Or Alibaba Have More Upside Potential?
ZhongAn's Big-Tech Ties In Focus As Alibaba-linked Ant Trims Stake
MoneyGram Reviews Takeover Bids From Private Equity Firms: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Big Tech Stocks Chinese stocks EV StocksNews Global Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com