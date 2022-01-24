Meta Launches Next-Gen AI Supercomputer: All You Need To Know
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) touts its AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), among the fastest AI supercomputers running today and will be the fastest in the world once fully built out in mid-2022.
- Several hundred people, including researchers from partners NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Penguin Computing Inc, and Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG), were involved in the two-year project, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- AI can currently perform tasks like translating text between languages and helping identify potentially harmful content.
- However, developing the next generation of AI will require powerful supercomputers capable of quintillions of operations per second.
- RSC will help Meta’s AI researchers build better AI models that can learn from trillions of examples, paving the way toward building technologies for the metaverse, where AI-driven applications and products will play an important role.
