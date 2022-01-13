 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Continued Setbacks: Why Alibaba, Other Tech Stocks Are Slumping In Hong Kong Despite Upbeat China Data

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 11:34pm   Comments
Share:
Continued Setbacks: Why Alibaba, Other Tech Stocks Are Slumping In Hong Kong Despite Upbeat China Data

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies fell in Hong Kong on Friday, extending losses from the previous session and leading the benchmark Hang Seng Index lower.

What’s Moving: Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) traded lower in a range of 1% to 4%, while Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) advanced almost 1%.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index opened lower on Friday and was down 0.9% at the time of writing. The index closed 0.1% higher on Thursday.

See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index fell after two days of gains following steep losses in tech stocks.

Alibaba’s affiliate Ant Group’s restructuring hit a roadblock after China Cinda Asset Management announced it has withdrawn from an agreement to buy a 20% stake in the consumer finance unit of Ant Group.

Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply also said it is scrapping its plan to invest in Ant’s consumer finance unit, the South China Morning Post reported.

Meanwhile, China’s trade surplus reached $94.5 billion in December and exceeded estimates as exports hit fresh records, as per a report by Bloomberg.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc.’s (NYSE: NIO) China-based battery supplier CATL retained its dominance of the Chinese power battery market with a 52.1% market share last year, it was reported on Thursday, citing cnEVpost.

Shares of Chinese companies closed notably lower in U.S. trading on Thursday after the major averages in the U.S. ended lower following a tech-driven selloff.

Alibaba’s shares closed 4.4% lower, while Nio’s shares ended lower by almost 53.8%.

Read Next: Tesla Starts Rolling Out Software Update To Address The Heat Pump Not Working In Extreme Cold

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Jim Cramer Prefers This Mining Stock Over Vale
Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Falling In Hong Kong Today
Analyst Ratings For Alibaba Group Holding
Alibaba Might Be Finally Making A Reversal: Here's Why
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech Chinese stocksNews Global Pre-Market Outlook Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com