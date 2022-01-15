Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Netflix, Disney, Kroger, Walmart And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story says stocks, bonds, and crypto have taken a slide since 2022 and things could get worse in the near term.

Other featured articles discuss a top streaming service raising rates for the first time since 2020 and why Walt Disney stock got downgraded by one analyst.

Also, grocery store shelves are empty, but it's not reflected in supermarket stocks and why BJ's Wholesale Club was downgraded after a strong 2021.

"Expect a Tough Year for Stocks but Lots of Opportunities for Bargain Hunters, Barron’s Experts Say," by Lauren R. Rublin says that almost every asset class has hit a rough patch since 2022 dawned, and things could get worse before they begin to get better.

In "Netflix Raises U.S. Prices, and the Stock Is Up," Eric J. Savitz writes that Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock continues to rise even after the streaming video service raised prices for subscriptions in the U.S. and Canada for the first time since October 2020.

Sabrina Escobar writes about shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) dropping after Guggenheim Partners downgraded the stock, citing concerns over stalling growth in the company’s direct-to-consumer and parks segments in "Disney Stock Is Downgraded on Concerns Over the Pace of Profit Growth."

"Grocery Stores Are Struggling to Stock Shelves. Shortages Aren’t Reflected in Supermarket Stocks." by Logan Moore looks at how grocery store shortages aren’t being reflected very much in the stocks like Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI), Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).

Karishma Vanjani writes about shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) being downgraded to Underweight from Overweight by analysts at J.P. Morgan, who say the stock could see headwinds after a strong run in 2021 in "BJ’s Wholesale Sinks. The Stock Gets a Double-Downgrade."

See Also: Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Apple, Twitter, Xpeng, Coinbase, Rivian, Alibaba And More

Also in this week's Barron's:

Moderna, Novavax, and Other Vaccine Stocks Get Whacked by Supreme Court’s Vaccine Decision

Banks' Earnings Show Lenders Aren't All the Same. It's Time to Pick and Choose.

Russia-Ukraine Tensions Could Slam These Commodities. What to Know.

Uh-Oh, the Misery Index Is Rising. What That Says About Rates.

The View From Space and an Experimental Price Gauge: Inflation Isn't Peaking

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter