Qualcomm-Microsoft Partner For Metaverse AR Glasses; Forge Deals With Volvo, Honda, Renault
- Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) collaborated with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) over custom chips that would control lightweight augmented reality glasses for consumers and businesses for metaverse apps.
- They look to mate the custom chips with the software developers need to create virtual worlds where people can work and play.
- The future devices will work with a Microsoft software product called Mesh that helps feel like the two people are in the same room.
- The future hardware will also use software from Qualcomm called Snapdragon Spaces that helps perform essential augmented reality functions.
- Qualcomm forged deals to supply chips to automakers Volvo Group, Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC), and Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY).
- Qualcomm reached a deal with Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYF) (OTC: GELYY)-backed brands Volvo and Polestar to use Qualcomm's "Snapdragon Cockpit" chips and an operating system from Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google in vehicles.
- Honda will start using Qualcomm's "cockpit" chips in vehicles set to hit roads in 2023.
- Renault has agreed to use Qualcomm's automotive technology.
- Qualcomm created a new chip and system for computer vision, which uses cameras on the car and artificial intelligence to help with safety functions like automatic lane control. The new "Snapdragon Ride Vision System" uses software from Arriver, which was part of Qualcomm's $4.5 billion purchase of automotive technology firm Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE).
