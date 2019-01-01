QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
39.99 - 40.97
Vol / Avg.
18.8K/15.9K
Div / Yield
0.51/1.28%
52 Wk
39.66 - 74.43
Mkt Cap
20.1B
Payout Ratio
29.87
Open
40.88
P/E
23.2
Shares
501M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 6:55PM
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 6:08AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, Geely Automobile Holdings manufactures and sells passenger vehicles and automotive parts. The Geely brand sold about 1.2 million cars in 2020, placing it fifth in the number of cars sold across China. China's domestic market accounts for more than 90% of Geely's revenue, with the rest coming from other parts of the world. The firm formed a joint venture with Volvo in 2016 to build cars under the Lynk brand. The new brand targets a young audience with sales and marketing approaches closely resembling those of modern lifestyle brands.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Geely Automobile Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Geely Automobile Hldgs (OTCPK: GELYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Geely Automobile Hldgs's (GELYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Geely Automobile Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Geely Automobile Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYY)?

A

The stock price for Geely Automobile Hldgs (OTCPK: GELYY) is $40.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 25, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 23, 2012.

Q

When is Geely Automobile Hldgs (OTCPK:GELYY) reporting earnings?

A

Geely Automobile Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Geely Automobile Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Geely Automobile Hldgs (GELYY) operate in?

A

Geely Automobile Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.