|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Geely Automobile Hldgs (OTCPK: GELYY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Geely Automobile Hldgs.
There is no analysis for Geely Automobile Hldgs
The stock price for Geely Automobile Hldgs (OTCPK: GELYY) is $40.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 25, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 23, 2012.
Geely Automobile Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Geely Automobile Hldgs.
Geely Automobile Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.