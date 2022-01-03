18 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) rose 41.6% to $3.13 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) rose 39.9% to $2.77 in pre-market trading as the company said it received $35 million capital infusion, and announced process for sale of company and consideration of other strategic alternatives.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) rose 32% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 13.4% to $6.08 in pre-market trading. Naked Brand recently completed acquisition of Cenntro Automotive Group.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) rose 13% to $11.39 in pre-market trading. Nutriband shares climbed 158% on Friday after the company announced the Korean Intellectual Property Office has fully issued its patent titled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" which is related to the company's lead technology AVERSA.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 12.1% to $0.4010 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals, last month, announced IND clearance for skin test (TNX-2100) to measure SARS-CoV-2 exposure and T Cell immunity.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) rose 11.7% to $1.24 in pre-market trading. NLS Pharmaceutics was recently granted US patent 'Multilayer Tablet And Its Use For The Treatment Of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).'
- Innate Pharma S.A.. (NASDAQ: IPHA) rose 7.9% to $4.92 in pre-market trading. Innate Pharma was recently franted U.S. patent titled 'Multispecific antigen binding proteins.'
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 7.6% to $7.61 in pre-market trading. Frontline, in November, reported third-quarter operating revenue of $171.8 million, a decline of 30.6% year-over-year.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 7% to $1,131.03 in pre-market trading as the company reported record quarterly and annual deliveries that exceeded the most optimistic Wall Street forecasts.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 5.9% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. BIMI International Medical recently signed stock purchase agreement with Bengbu Mali OB-GYN Hospital.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGE) fell 16.2% to $0.9130 in pre-market trading after jumping 85% on Friday. AgeX Therapeutics recently announced plans to collaborate with University of California, Irvine, on research program for exosome-based therapies for certain brain disorders.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) fell 13.7% to $0.88 in pre-market trading. Planet Green Holdings, last month, entered into share exchange agreement with Shandong Yunchu Supply Chain.
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) shares fell 11.6% to $17.18 in pre-market trading. CNH Industrial recently announced its Iveco subsidiary would become a standalone publicly traded company.
- FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) fell 10.2% to $21.09 in pre-market trading.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) shares fell 8.3% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. Medalist Diversified REIT shares jumped around 18% on Friday after the company announced a stock repurchase program of 500,000 shares.
- SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 6.9% to $0.5165 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Friday.
- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) fell 4.6% to $3.56 in pre-market trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas