21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) rose 95.5% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after surging 43% on Tuesday.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) rose 24.2% to $2.87 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 35% on Tuesday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 23.3% to $0.37 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the second quarter.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) rose 20.4% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 14.6% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after dipping around 14% on Tuesday.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) shares rose 14.3% to $0.9020 in pre-market trading. Flotek Industries jumped more than 40% on Tuesday after the company announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the company.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) rose 11.9% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 8.2% to $0.99 in pre-market trading. Tuniu recently said its senior management members, including Donald Dunde Yu, founder, chairman, and CEO, Wei Zhang, EVP, and Anqiang Chen, financial controller, intend to purchase the company's American depositary shares (ADS) on the open market.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 7.3% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Tuesday. The company recently said its CXApp event platform was selected by Association Of Briefing Program Managers.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) rose 6.9% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 12% on Tuesday.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 6.7% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after reporting growth of its partnership with Etisalat.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) rose 6.6% to $1.79 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline in the previous session.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 6.5% to $6.25 in pre-market trading. The company recently entered into a settlement agreement with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd., and its subsidiary Korea Fuel Cell Co., Ltd.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) rose 6.4% to $0.50 in pre-market trading. Tantech’s subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co Ltd, recently won a new order for 10 of its customizable midibuses.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) rose 6% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Altamira Therapeutics shares gained 10% on Tuesday after the company announced randomization of the first patients in its Bentrio trial in house dust mite allergy.
Losers
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 19.2% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after declining more than 6% on Tuesday.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares fell 17% to $2.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares fell 11.1% to $0.6163 in pre-market trading after dipping 25% on Tuesday.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) fell 9.9% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after jumping around 10% on Tuesday.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares fell 8.2% to $17.47 in pre-market trading. Insignia Systems shares climbed around 65% on Tuesday as traders circulated a social media post on a potential short squeeze.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 5.1% to $4.82 in pre-market trading after adding around 4% on Tuesday.
