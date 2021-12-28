EXCLUSIVE: Looking Back On The Best And Worst IPOs Of 2021 With IPO Warriors

2021 was a record year for IPOs. More than 1,000 companies made public debuts, raising about $315 billion in the process.

The previous record of about $200 billion was set during the internet bubble in 2000, IPO Warrior's Matt Hammond said Tuesday on "Benzinga Live."

Of the companies that went public in 2021, there were some winners and, of course, some losers. However, Hammond told Benzinga that there were a lot more big winners than big losers, which created opportunity in the IPO trade this year.

"If you can avoid the losers and string together a lot of winners, there were more big winners than there were, kind of, losers," he said.

IPO Winners: Here's a look at some of the best performing IPOs of 2021.

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE)

Debut Price: $24.25

52-Week Range: $24.22 - $83.77

Current Price: $61.96

Global E Online provides e-commerce solutions via its platform, which enables and accelerates global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce.

Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX)

Debut Price: $64.50

52-Week Range: $60.50 - $141.60

Current Price: $99.01

Roblox operates an online video game platform that lets young gamers create, develop and monetize games and experiences for other players.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM)

Debut Price: $90.90

52-Week Range: $46.50 - $176.65

Current Price: $102.77

Affirm Holdings offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions and a consumer-focused app.

Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS)

Debut Price: $41.17

52-Week Range: $41.17 - $107.79

Current Price: $50.34

Doximity is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals.

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT)

Debut Price: $44

52-Week Range: $37.71 - $94.97

Current Price: $74.96

Confluent offers a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system.

IPO Losers: Although there were more winners than losers, Hammond also reflected on some of the poorest performers that went public throughout the course of the year.

"This is where I really like to focus because it wasn't the winners that really ended up defining my year, it was one or two losses," he said.

Here's a look at some of the worst performing IPOs of 2021

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)

Debut Price: $381

52-Week Range: $208 - $429.54

Current Price: $263

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the U.S. The company aims to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions entering the crypto economy.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG)

Debut Price: $63.50

52-Week Range: $25.08 - $69

Current Price: $29.45

Coupang is an e-commerce company, representing the largest online marketplace in South Korea.

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI)

Debut Price: $16.65

52-Week Range: $5.22 - $18.01

Current Price: $5.25

DiDi Global operates a mobility technology platform. It's the leading brand in China for shared mobility.

Rent The Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT)

Debut Price: $23

52-Week Range: $8.06 - $24.77

Current Price: $8.09

Rent the Runway is an e-commerce platform that allows users to rent, subscribe, or buy designer apparel and accessories.

Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ: POSH)

Debut Price: $97.50

52-Week Range: $16.09 - $104.98

Current Price: $17.85

Poshmark is an e-commerce marketplace where users can buy and sell clothing, accessories and more.

To see the other IPOs that Hammond highlighted, check out the full interview here:

Photo: GotCredit from Flickr.