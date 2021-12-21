 Skip to main content

Read Why Atlantic Equities Downgraded Alibaba And Cut Price Target By 24.3%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Read Why Atlantic Equities Downgraded Alibaba And Cut Price Target By 24.3%
  • Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell downgraded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABAto Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $140, down from $185. The new price target implies a 21.7% upside.
  • While the stock is "inexpensive," the plans detailed at the company's recent investor event provide little confidence that Taobao and Tmall's performance will improve near term.
  • Related Content: Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Alibaba After Its 2021 Investor Day 2
  • Further, management's commitment to "ongoing aggressive investment" has left the analyst less optimistic regarding renewed capital allocation discipline.
  • While external capital raising for some divisions "could admittedly close some of the valuation disconnect" short of an AliCloud spin, such developments "would only be modest catalysts."
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.64% at $116.89 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Atlantic EquitiesDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Nov 2021Argus ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Nov 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

