Read Why Atlantic Equities Downgraded Alibaba And Cut Price Target By 24.3%

- Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell downgraded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $140, down from $185. The new price target implies a 21.7% upside.
- While the stock is "inexpensive," the plans detailed at the company's recent investor event provide little confidence that Taobao and Tmall's performance will improve near term.
- Further, management's commitment to "ongoing aggressive investment" has left the analyst less optimistic regarding renewed capital allocation discipline.
- While external capital raising for some divisions "could admittedly close some of the valuation disconnect" short of an AliCloud spin, such developments "would only be modest catalysts."
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.64% at $116.89 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for BABA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Atlantic Equities
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Nov 2021
|Argus Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Nov 2021
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
