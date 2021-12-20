QQQ
Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Alibaba After Its 2021 Investor Day 2

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 20, 2021 9:21 am
Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Alibaba After Its 2021 Investor Day 2
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) just hosted day 2 of its 2021 investor day led by Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang and CFO Maggie Wu.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi said that Alibaba management expressed their constructive outlook for China's long-term development despite near-term macro weakness.
  • Related Content: Read Truist's Take On Alibaba Based On Annual Investor Day 1
  • Alibaba is investing amid heightened competition in China e-commerce as "offense is the best defense in China Commerce," Mubayi added.
  • Mubayi reiterated a Buy on Alibaba with a price target of $215, implying an upside of 76%.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 3.02% at $118.41 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

