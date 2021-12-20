Read Why Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Alibaba After Its 2021 Investor Day 2
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) just hosted day 2 of its 2021 investor day led by Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang and CFO Maggie Wu.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi said that Alibaba management expressed their constructive outlook for China's long-term development despite near-term macro weakness.
- Related Content: Read Truist's Take On Alibaba Based On Annual Investor Day 1
- Alibaba is investing amid heightened competition in China e-commerce as "offense is the best defense in China Commerce," Mubayi added.
- Mubayi reiterated a Buy on Alibaba with a price target of $215, implying an upside of 76%.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 3.02% at $118.41 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.