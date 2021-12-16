 Skip to main content

KeyBanc Warns Against Heavily Constrained Apple iPhone 13 Supply
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 10:28am   Comments
KeyBanc analyst John Vinh says his November carrier survey indicates Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 supply remains heavily constrained.

  • The demand continues to outstrip availability during the Thanksgiving holiday period.
  • While the analyst recently observed modest supply improvement, most of the stores surveyed reported not having any 13 Pro/Max availability.
  • Related Content: KeyBanc Sees Robust Demand For Apple iPhone 13
  • Carrier store DOI remains very lean at well under one day.
  • Vinh views these results as neutral for the Apple supply chain and expects stocks to remain range-bound as constraints are likely to limit near-term upside.
  • Companies with meaningful Apple exposure include Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ: CRUS), Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO), and Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS).
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.90% at $175.89 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Evercore ISI GroupMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings Tech

