KeyBanc Warns Against Heavily Constrained Apple iPhone 13 Supply
KeyBanc analyst John Vinh says his November carrier survey indicates Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 supply remains heavily constrained.
- The demand continues to outstrip availability during the Thanksgiving holiday period.
- While the analyst recently observed modest supply improvement, most of the stores surveyed reported not having any 13 Pro/Max availability.
- Carrier store DOI remains very lean at well under one day.
- Vinh views these results as neutral for the Apple supply chain and expects stocks to remain range-bound as constraints are likely to limit near-term upside.
- Companies with meaningful Apple exposure include Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ: CRUS), Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO), and Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS).
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.90% at $175.89 on the last check Thursday.
