Hertz Plans $2B Share Repurchase Program
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) Board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $2 billion of common stock.
- The repurchase program is effective immediately and will initially comprise the remaining $200 million authorized for repurchase at the time of the company's offering and listing on NASDAQ.
- Hertz Global currently intends to maintain Net Corporate Leverage of no more than 1.5x.
- Price Action: HTZ shares are trading higher by 1.40% at $24.2 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.