Hertz Plans $2B Share Repurchase Program
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 10:54am   Comments
  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) Board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $2 billion of common stock.
  • The repurchase program is effective immediately and will initially comprise the remaining $200 million authorized for repurchase at the time of the company's offering and listing on NASDAQ.
  • Hertz Global currently intends to maintain Net Corporate Leverage of no more than 1.5x.
  • Price Action: HTZ shares are trading higher by 1.40% at $24.2 on the last check Monday.

