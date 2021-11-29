 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rival Li Auto Strike Gains Even As Hang Seng Extends Losses Amid Macau Gambling Crackdown

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 12:32am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rival Li Auto Strike Gains Even As Hang Seng Extends Losses Amid Macau Gambling Crackdown

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) rose in Hong Kong on Monday, while Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) traded lower.

What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares have gained almost 2.2% to HKD 131.90 in Hong Kong, while peer JD.Com’s shares have risen 2.0% to HKD 353.00 and tech conglomerate Tencent’s shares have advanced 1.0% to HKD 468.

See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock

Technology company Baidu’s shares are up 1.7% to HKD 150.20.

Electric vehicle maker Li Auto’s shares have risen 3.5% to HKD 128.90, while peer Xpeng’s shares have lost almost 1% to HKD 204.20.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index opened lower on Monday and was down 0.5% at the time of writing. The index closed almost 2.7% lower on Friday.

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index extended losses amid worries about a crackdown by regulators on Macau casino operators.

Shares of Sun Entertainment Group Limited tumbled almost 24% after controlling shareholder Alvin Chau Cheok-wa was arrested for alleged illegal gambling operations, Bloomberg reported.

Trading in shares of Suncity Group Holdings Limited, where Chau is CEO, was suspended following the news, while shares of Sands China Ltd. and Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited also traded notably lower.

In addition, food-delivery giant Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) reported a worse-than-expected loss for the third quarter on Friday, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The results include the impact of a $530 million fine imposed on the company by Chinese regulators last month for antitrust violations.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mostly lower in U.S. trading on Friday after the major averages in the U.S. ended sharply lower amid worries about the impact of the recently discovered Omicron coronavirus strain on the global economy.

Alibaba’s shares closed 2.3% lower, while Nio’s shares ended lower by almost 3.5%.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA + JD)

China Central Bank Accepts Alibaba Affiliate Ant's Credit Scoring Venture Application
Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Premarket?
The Mighty Alibaba Has Fallen
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades For November 24
Read Why Argus Downgrades Alibaba To Hold
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech China Chinese stocksNews Global Intraday Update Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com