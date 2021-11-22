 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba, Baidu And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Dip In Hong Kong Amid Weak Financial Reports; JD, Tencent Strike Gains

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 12:54am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba, Baidu And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Dip In Hong Kong Amid Weak Financial Reports; JD, Tencent Strike Gains

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) fell in Hong Kong on Monday, while JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) and Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) traded higher.

What’s Moving: Alibaba’s shares have lost 0.5% to HKD 138.60 and technology company Baidu’s shares traded 1.1% lower at HKD 149.60 in Hong Kong, while tech conglomerate Tencent’s shares are up almost 0.5% to HKD 498.40.

See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock

JD.Com’s shares have gained 1.7% to HKD 358.20. The South China Morning Post reported that the e-commerce giant is among the four companies that will be added to the benchmark Hang Seng Index from Dec. 6.

Electric vehicle maker Xpeng’s shares have lost 1.4% to HKD 184.60 and Li Auto’s shares are down 1.1% to HKD 119.70.

Xpeng on Friday revealed an electric SUV G9 that it plans to launch in China and international markets next year to take on homegrown rival Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and EV segment leader Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index opened flat on Monday and was down almost 0.4% at the time of writing. The index closed almost 1.1% lower on Friday.

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index extended losses for a fourth straight day amid weak earnings results from Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba, following Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on Big Tech.

Food-delivery platform operator Meituan and short-video app company Kuaishou Technology are among the major companies expected to report earnings results this week.

Investors also turned cautious after it was reported that Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu are among the tech companies that were fined by China’s market regulator on Saturday for failing to declare 43 merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions over the past eight years.

Worries about China’s troubled property sector also weighed on the market. Heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNY) has been removed from the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index.

Meanwhile, shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd — the EV unit of Evergrande — have lost almost 0.9%. The company has raised about $347 million in a share sale, Reuters reported.

China’s central bank has hinted at possible easing measures to help boost the economy as growth weakens, as per a report by Bloomberg, citing economists at Citigroup, Nomura Holdings and Goldman Sachs Group.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mostly lower in U.S. trading on Friday after the major averages in the U.S. closed on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

Alibaba’s shares closed almost 2.3% lower, while Nio’s shares ended higher by almost 0.7%.

Read Next: Nio Mops Up $2B Following Closure Of At-the-Market Offering; Can Its Beaten Down Stock Find Redemption?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Chinese Regulators At It Again: Tech Stalwarts Including Alibaba, Tencent And Baidu Fined $3.4M For Violating Antitrust Regulations
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Nvidia, General Motors, Alibaba, Activision Blizzard And More
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Alibaba Vs. JD.com: Who's Winning The Chinese E-Commerce Battle?
How to Build a Buffet-Worthy Stock Portfolio for Fantasy Trading Contests
Analysts Slash Price Targets On Alibaba On Dismal Q2 Performance, Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Big Tech Stocks Chinese stocks EV Stocks Hang Seng IndexNews Global Intraday Update Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com