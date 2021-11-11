 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Lower As Concerns Of Chinese Economy Slowing Down Weigh

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 12:42am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Lower As Concerns Of Chinese Economy Slowing Down Weigh

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) are all trading lower in Hong Kong on Thursday.

What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 1.6% lower at HKD 158.60 in Hong Kong, while technology company Baidu’s shares have fallen 1.8% to HKD 158.40 and e-commerce company JD.Com’s shares have lost 1% to HKD 304.80.

See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock

Tencent Holdings Inc.’s (OTC: TCEHY) shares are down 3% at HKD 469.00 after the company reported third-quarter earnings results that missed analysts’ expectations amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on Big Tech.

Meanwhile, a Chinese regulator last week summoned 16 e-commerce platform operators, including Alibaba and Meituan, to warn them against “unfair competition” activities during this year’s Singles’ Day festival on Thursday, the South China Morning Post reported.

Electric vehicle maker Li Auto’s shares have lost 0.9% to HKD 116.20 and peer Xpeng’s shares have fallen 0.5% to HKD 174.00.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index opened lower on Thursday and was down 0.3% at the time of writing. The index closed 0.7% higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a second straight session.

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index is lower after attempting a recovery on news that China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNY) averted default by making interest payments on three dollar bonds.

Worries about rising inflation and a weakening Chinese economy weighed on the market.

Several bondholders of Evergrande said they have received interest payments of the three bond tranches that had a total of more than $148 million in interest payments, Reuters reported, citing Chinese media outlet Cailianshe.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has ordered the quarantine of 120 school students and recommended a school to shut down after the father of one of the students tested positive for COVID-19, as per a report by Bloomberg.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mixed in U.S. trading on Wednesday after the major averages in the U.S. closed in negative territory.

Alibaba’s shares closed almost 2.4% higher, while Nio’s shares ended lower by 2.7%.

Read Next: China's Tech Crackdown Is Affecting Its Biggest Shopping Extravaganza - Read How

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Can Alibaba's Stock Buck This Key Trend To Begin An Pre-Earnings Run?
Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Higher Today?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Berkshire's Charlie Munger Boosts Long Position In Alibaba: Report
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Lower As China Inflation Data Sparks Economy-Slowdown Worries
Jim Cramer: MGM Resorts Has Good Top Management
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: big tech Chinese stocks EV Stocks Hang Seng IndexNews Global Intraday Update Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com