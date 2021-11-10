 Skip to main content

China's Tech Crackdown Dampens Tencent's Growth In Q3, Misses Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 6:38am   Comments
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHYreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 13% year-on-year to 142.4 billion yuan ($22.3 billion), missing the consensus of 145.4 billion yuan.
  • Revenues from VAS increased by 8% Y/Y to 75.2 billion yuan, and Online Advertising increased by 5% Y/Y to 22.5 billion yuan.
  • Revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 30% Y/Y to 43.3 billion yuan.
  • The slowdown was due to the Chinese tech crackdown on businesses like gaming, advertising, and extending up to fintech, education, and online entertainment, Bloomberg reports.
  • The growth decelerated for the sixth consecutive quarter and reached the slowest pace since Tencent went public in 2004.
  • China's deadliest blows were July's tutoring purge that decimated a key source of ad revenue and a cap on kids' gaming time in August. The regulators also refrained from approving any new gaming releases since July.
  • Tencent's net income of 39.5 billion yuan ($6.1 billion), up 3% Y/Y, missed the consensus of 32.6 billion yuan. The EPS was 4.074 yuan.
  • Tencent made a deeper foray into the enterprise software and advanced technologies following the year-long crackdown on the consumer internet arena. 
  • Tencent pledged $3 billion worth of resources over the next three years to its cloud business partners and showcased its first self-made chips for use cases like search and video-transcoding.
  • For now, Tencent's enduring hits like Honor of Kings continue to be its biggest gaming cash cows. Fully-owned Riot Games Inc may offer the most significant potential, the report adds.
  • Riot's League of Legends mobile game finally debuted in China last month. The franchise's e-sports tournament and new anime series drew hundreds of millions of views for Tencent and its affiliates over the past weekend.
  • Price Action: TCEHY shares closed higher by 0.08% at $59.85 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech Media

