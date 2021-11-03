 Skip to main content

Barclays Sees 69% Upside In Alibaba, Hails Baidu Too
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 8:47am   Comments
  • Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABAwith an Overweight and $275 price target, implying a 68.8% upside. 
  • The analyst started the China Technology sector with a Positive view saying investors "cannot ignore or not invest" in China since it is the second-largest economy in the world. 
  • The Chinese government aims to make its home-grown internet and tech companies stronger, not weaker. 
  • Alibaba is the analyst's top pick. The company offers one of the most compelling valuations in all of Barclay's coverage.
  • Shao initiated coverage of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDUwith an Overweight and $243 price target, indicating a 49.8% upside. 
  • Baidu is one of the most overlooked major Chinese internet stocks and has successfully expanded its advertising business.
  • Shao initiated coverage of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDDwith an Equal Weight and $103 price target, suggesting an 11.6% upside. 
  • With an overall take rate at 3% or higher currently, PDD will be challenged to make any future improvement in monetization, says the analyst.
  • Shao initiated coverage of Sea Ltd (NYSE: SEwith an Overweight and $427 price target, implying an 18.6% upside.
  • The analyst views Sea as the dominant e-commerce marketplace and online game developer in Southeast Asia.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.08% at $164.66 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Oct 2021Raymond JamesDowngradesStrong BuyOutperform
Oct 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA
View More Analyst Ratings for BABA

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

