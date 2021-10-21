 Skip to main content

Disney Anticipates $100M In Ad Sales With NHL Games
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is forecasting more than $100 million in National Hockey League-related advertising sales when the league’s games return to its broadcast and streaming platforms for the 2021-22 season.

What Happened: According to a Front Office Sports report, the company is picking up many of the advertisers that promoted their brands and products on Comcast’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC division over the past 16 years, including Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

“We are very, very well sold,” said Rita Ferro, president of Disney advertising sales. “We have a couple of positions left, mostly in the playoffs and finals.”

Why It's Important: Last month, Disney announced it will broadcast 103 NHL games during the 2021-22 season across its ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC platforms, along with more than 1,000 out-of-market games on ESPN+.

Disney and the NHL signed a partnership deal in March covering television, streaming and media rights that begins with the 2021-22 season and runs through the 2027-28 season.

In a separate deal, Turner Sports, a division of AT&T's (NYSE: T) WarnerMedia, will broadcast 50 NHL games via the TNT cable network, including 15 double-headers over 25 Wednesday nights and seven weeks of Sunday afternoon games in March and April.

The NHL opened its 2021-22 season last week, with ESPN averaging 884,000 viewers for an Oct. 12 doubleheader and Turner Sports' attracting more than 669,000 viewers for its Oct. 13 doubleheader.

Photo: NHL.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

