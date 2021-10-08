10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $145.00 $26.7K 91.8K 30.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $106.00 $25.9K 5.0K 12.7K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $77.50 $1.5 million 419 3.9K FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $105.00 $135.0K 845 891 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $125.00 $396.0K 8.0K 538 SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $240.00 $381.0K 7.0K 484 APPS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $60.00 $124.0K 1.0K 401 NOK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $29.4K 195.9K 339 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $36.8K 803 291 CMTL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $22.50 $43.0K 202 261

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 304 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 91884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 288 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 5023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 188 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3911 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 61 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 891 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $396.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 8061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $381.0K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 7047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APPS (NASDAQ:APPS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 469 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 195956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 252 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 288 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMTL (NASDAQ:CMTL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 261 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.