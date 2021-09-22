 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hoya Capital Launches High Yield REIT ETF
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2021 11:48am   Comments
Share:
Hoya Capital Launches High Yield REIT ETF

Hoya Capital Real Estate is launching a brand new high-yield real estate investment trust ETF. The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSE: RIET) began trading Wednesday and provides investors with diversified exposure to roughly 100 of the highest yielding REITs in the market.

The Numbers: The RIET ETF currently has a dividend yield of 6.7% and distributions are paid monthly. The new ETF comes after Hoya launched the Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSE: HOMZ) in 2019, which has now grown to more than $80 million in assets under management.

Related Link: Why Zillow Stock Is Down 20% In 2021 In The Middle Of A Housing Boom

“RIET exclusively targets the income side of the real estate sector, making it the perfect complement to HOMZ, which seeks to invest in some of the fastest-growing real estate securities,” Hoya Capital Director of Research Alex Pettee said in a statement.

Pettee takes a diversified approach to its allocation. Mid-cap REITs and small-cap REITS each have a 30% weighting in the index. “Dividend champions” and large-cap REITs each have a 15% weighting in the fund. The remaining 10% is preferred stock.

To reward early investors, Hoya is also waving fees through at least September 2022, bringing the fund’s net expense ratio down from 0.5% to 0.25%.

How It Compares: Initial index holdings include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR), New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ: NYMT) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP).

The S&P 500 real estate sector has outperformed the overall market by a wide margin so far in 2021. However, the RIET ETF is positioned to generate a much higher yield than other popular REIT ETFs, which is an important factor for income investors in a historically low-rate environment.

The largest real estate ETF in the market by AUM is the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (NYSE: VNQ), which has just a 3% dividend yield.

To learn more about the new RIET ETF, investors can read the fund’s press release and prospectus on Hoya’s website.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIET)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks REIT Dividends Specialty ETFs New ETFs Small Cap ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com