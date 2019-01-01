QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 11:48AM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (ARCA: RIET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF's (RIET) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET)?

A

The stock price for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (ARCA: RIET) is $13.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:28:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF.

Q

When is Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (ARCA:RIET) reporting earnings?

A

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) operate in?

A

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.