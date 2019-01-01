QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 11:48AM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (ARCA: HOMZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hoya Capital Housing ETF's (HOMZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hoya Capital Housing ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hoya Capital Housing ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ)?

A

The stock price for Hoya Capital Housing ETF (ARCA: HOMZ) is $38.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hoya Capital Housing ETF.

Q

When is Hoya Capital Housing ETF (ARCA:HOMZ) reporting earnings?

A

Hoya Capital Housing ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hoya Capital Housing ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) operate in?

A

Hoya Capital Housing ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.