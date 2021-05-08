fbpx
How To Watch And Stream Elon Musk On 'SNL'

byChris Katje
May 8, 2021 5:32 pm
One of the most anticipated television events of the year is happening late Saturday with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appearing as the host of comedy show "Saturday Night Live."

About The Episode: The May 8 episode will feature Musk as the host and Miley Cyrus as the musical act.

The episode will air at 11:30 p.m. EST (tonight, for viewers in the U.S.) on NBC, a unit owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Musk teased that he will be mentioning the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin during the episode, which led to a spike in the valuation throughout the week. Musk could also discuss Tesla or his other major company, SpaceX, during the show.

Related Link: If You Invested $100 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now 

How To Watch: Viewers will be able to watch the episode live on NBC or on the NBC website. To watch on the website, a cable subscription is required.

NBC’s streaming platform Peacock offers live viewing of shows with a Premium tier membership of Premium Plus membership. The Premium membership is $4.99 a month and Premium Plus is $9.99 a month with no ads. Viewers can sign up for a free seven-day trial to the Premium tier.

Streaming services that offer NBC live include SlingTV from DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and Hulu with Live TV.

YouTube TV from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) offers NBC live streaming under its monthly subscription offering. A free trial is available to new customers.

For those willing to wait a day to watch the episode, the free version of Peacock and the lower-cost tier of Hulu will have the episode available Sunday.

For those outside the United States, options include watching the show live or having it available days after the airing, depending on the local viewing options.

Musk tweeted out a YouTube link that he says is exclusive for international viewers.

Price Action: Shares of Tesla were up 1% to $672.37 on Friday.

Dogecoin was trading at $0.6720 at the time of writing.

Related Link: Bet On Saturday Night Live With These Elon Musk, Miley Cyrus And Crypto Prop Bets

Elon Musk photo courtesy of NASA.

 

