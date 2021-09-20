 Skip to main content

Netflix Grabs The Emmys Crown With 44 Wins, Apple, Disney SVOD Services Shine Too
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 5:13am   Comments
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) on Sunday swept the 73rd Emmy Awards with a total of 44 wins, marking the first time a streaming video-on-demand service achieves such a feat.

What Happened: Netflix grabbed a total of 44 awards, including 11 for drama series "The Crown" alone, which was up for a total of 24 nominations. "The Crown" also grabbed the most prominent award at the Emmys in the Outstanding Drama Series.

See Also: Apple Lands 25 Daytime Emmy Award Nominations For SVOD Service But It Still Doesn't Match Up To Netflix

"The Queen’s Gambit," which is a Netflix production as well, secured a total of 11 awards.

SVODs Shine: While Netflix outperformed other SVODs, there were breakthroughs for rivals as well who received nominations for multiple works.

Ted Lasso, a show about a U.S. football coach who moves to England to lead a soccer team streaming on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV+, won a total of eight awards including for the best comedy. 

Overall, Apple TV+ grabbed a total of 10 awards, six of which were in the creative category. Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ secured a total of 14 awards.

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T)-owned HBO and HBO Max grossed a total of 19 awards.

SVODs saw popularity rise substantially amid the pandemic as viewers had to stay entertained from the confines of their homes and were forced to shun visits to theaters.

Price Action: Netflix shares closed 0.49% higher at $589.35 on Friday.

See Also: Apple Faces Moment Of Truth With Video Streaming Service As Elongated Free Trials End

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

