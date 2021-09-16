 Skip to main content

CNH Industrial Joins 5G Open Innovation Lab
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 7:24am   Comments
  • CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab, a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia, and government institutions developing 5G technologies, as a corporate partner.
  • "We are incredibly excited to join the 5G Open Innovation Lab as their first industry partner for precision agriculture," said Scott Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial.
  • See AlsoRaven Industries Shareholders Approve CNH Industrial Transaction
  • Price Action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 3.58% at $17.07 during the premarket session on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

