Raven Industries Shareholders Approve CNH Industrial Transaction
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) shareholders approved the pending transaction with CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI).
- Of the 71% of the outstanding shares voted, more than 99% voted in favor of the transaction with CNH Industrial.
- The transaction is expected to close in 4Q21.
- In June, CNH Industrial agreed to buy Raven Industries for $2.1 billion.
- Price Action: RAVN shares are trading lower by 0.21% at $57.62 and CNHI higher by 1.95% at $16.48 on the last check Wednesday.
