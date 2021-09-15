 Skip to main content

Raven Industries Shareholders Approve CNH Industrial Transaction
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
  • Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) shareholders approved the pending transaction with CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI). 
  • Of the 71% of the outstanding shares voted, more than 99% voted in favor of the transaction with CNH Industrial.
  • The transaction is expected to close in 4Q21.
  • In June, CNH Industrial agreed to buy Raven Industries for $2.1 billion.
  • Price Action: RAVN shares are trading lower by 0.21% at $57.62 and CNHI higher by 1.95% at $16.48 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

