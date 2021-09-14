Apple And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday despite better-than-expected inflation data as stocks continue to sell off following August strength.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.54% to $447.17

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.54% to $447.17 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.28% to $375.26

(NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.28% to $375.26 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell 0.81% to $346.47

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the only gainer for the Dow Jones Tuesday.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

