Apple And Disney Lead The Dow Jones Lower
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 14, 2021 4:08pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday despite better-than-expected inflation data as stocks continue to sell off following August strength.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.54% to $447.17
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.28% to $375.26
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell 0.81% to $346.47

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the only gainer for the Dow Jones Tuesday.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) is trading lower Tuesday amid reports of increased government oversight of casinos in Macau… Read More

With over 90% of Americans believing that pot should be legal for medical use and 60% supporting recreational use, it is fair to ask when or if the Biden administration will take action on the matter… Read More
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) continued the strong uptrend Benzinga called out on Sept. 10 and flew through a resistance level at $48.52… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

