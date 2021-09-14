Why CureVac's Stock Is Down During Today's Session

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares are trading lower after the company announced its strategic decision to adjust the long-term footprint of the external European manufacturing network for its mRNA product pipeline. The decision was made in response to the reduced short-term peak demand for vaccines.

CureVac's stock has been falling Tuesday, down 8.75% to a price of $60.27. The stock's current volume for the day is 709.33 thousand, which is approximately 102.89% of its previous 30-day average volume of 689.40 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $61.23 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $151.8 and fallen to a low of $43.0.

