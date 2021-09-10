Apple And Tesla Lead The Nasdaq-100 Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower Friday on continued weakness as investors weigh Delta variant concerns, inflation worries and Fed tapering signs.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.79% to $445.44

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.79% to $445.44 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.76% to $376.59

(NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.76% to $376.59 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) closed lower by 0.74% to $346.71

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

