Apple And Tesla Lead The Nasdaq-100 Lower
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
U.S. indices were trading lower Friday on continued weakness as investors weigh Delta variant concerns, inflation worries and Fed tapering signs.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.79% to $445.44
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.76% to $376.59
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) closed lower by 0.74% to $346.71

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS)  were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

On Thursday, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID-19 action plan, which includes $2 billion in government spending on 280 million rapid point of care and at-home COVID-19 tests… Read More

On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter which calls or stocks they’re buying for lotto Friday… Read More

Cryptocurrencies and vaccine stocks are among the most regularly played assets by traders and investors in 2021. And as of late, there have been clear winners between the assets… Read More

