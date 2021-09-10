This Vaccine Stock's 3-Month Return Makes Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Look Trifling

Cryptocurrencies and vaccine stocks are among the most regularly played assets by traders and investors in 2021. And as of late, there have been clear winners between the assets.

Since June, Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) three-month return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What To Know: For the uninitiated, Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The company's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Beyond the COVID-19 vaccine and as of March 9, 2021, Moderna had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease and rare genetic diseases.

See Also: Is Moderna's Stock Still Cheap?

Moderna on Sept. 1 announced it has initiated its submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the evaluation of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) at the 50 µg dose level. Moderna also submitted data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Sept. 3.

“We are pleased to initiate the submission process for our booster candidate at the 50 µg dose with the FDA. Our submission is supported by data generated with the 50 µg dose of our COVID-19 vaccine, which shows robust antibody responses against the Delta variant,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

Here's how the returns break down from June to present: