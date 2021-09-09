Amazon Intensifies Home-Entertainment Rivalry With Latest Launch
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced an all-new lineup of Fire TV devices with its first-ever Amazon-built smart TVs, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and 4-Series smart TVs, and the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
- The high-end Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and the more affordable Amazon Fire TV 4-Series featuring its Alexa voice assistant will go on sale in October at prices ranging from $369.99 to $1,099.99 on the Amazon website and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY).
- Through its branded TVs, Amazon forayed into the low-margin electronics segment dreaded by the likes of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Previously Amazon sold streaming sticks that plugged into TVs and worked with other manufacturers to build TV sets.
- Amazon has faced steep competition from Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google, and Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA), attempts to develop smart TVs, CNBC reports.
- Now Amazon to build its own set to integrate its Fire TV software with Alexa voice controls. It will help Amazon decide its prices and control user experience.
- Customers can ask Alexa to recommend a show or play Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) without using the app or the remote control.
- Amazon will also offer an update that lets customers control smart devices around their homes using a software dashboard that appears on the TV.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.11% at $3,486.59 on the last check Thursday.
