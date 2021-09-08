Moderna And PayPal Lead The QQQ Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower Wednesday as stocks pull back following August strength. Investors continue to watch for signs of a Fed taper and weigh the COVID-19 Delta variant’s impact on the economy.

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.11% to $450.96 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell 0.35% to $380.77

(NASDAQ: QQQ) fell 0.35% to $380.77 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) fell 0.2% to $350.72

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Wednesday.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Jim Cramer is reportedly planning to exit TheStreet.com at the end of September. TheStreet.com plans to hand off Cramer's online videos and columns to new talent

Bank of America has updated its S&P 500 price target for year-end 2021 and released its brand new year-end target for 2022. Unfortunately, the firm's new estimates paint an extremely conservative picture of the next 16 months

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) shares were trading higher Wednesday as the stock continues to trade up along the higher low trendline. Coca-Cola stock has traded along a higher low trendline for years and is continuously able to break its resistance levels