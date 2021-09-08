Is Jim Cramer Leaving TheStreet?

Jim Cramer is reportedly planning to exit TheStreet.com at the end of September.

What Happened: TheStreet.com plans to hand off Cramer's online videos and columns to new talent, according to a Seeking Alpha report citing information from an unnamed “source familiar with the situation."

TheStreet.com’s parent company, TheMaven Inc. (OTC: MVEN) stated in a recent regulatory filing submitted that Cramer's company Cramer Digital was not going to pick up an optional third year under its existing contract.

What Else Happened: Neither Cramer nor TheStreet.com commented on the report of their reported parting of ways, although Cramer offered a tweet shortly after the Seeking Alpha report was published that stated, “the well-wishers are out in full force and i thank you one and all”

Cramer was a stockbroker and hedge fund manager before he co-founded TheStreet.com in 1996 in partnership with magazine publisher Marty Peretz and took it pubic in 1999. TheMaven acquired the company in 2019 for $16.5 million.

Cramer gained greater national recognition in 2005 when he joined CNBC to host "Mad Money."

