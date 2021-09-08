 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Jim Cramer Leaving TheStreet?
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 08, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
Share:
Is Jim Cramer Leaving TheStreet?

Jim Cramer is reportedly planning to exit TheStreet.com at the end of September.

What Happened: TheStreet.com plans to hand off Cramer's online videos and columns to new talent, according to a Seeking Alpha report citing information from an unnamed “source familiar with the situation."

TheStreet.com’s parent company, TheMaven Inc. (OTC: MVEN) stated in a recent regulatory filing submitted that Cramer's company Cramer Digital was not going to pick up an optional third year under its existing contract.

See Also: Cramer Revisits His Infamous 'They Know Nothing!' Moment

What Else Happened: Neither Cramer nor TheStreet.com commented on the report of their reported parting of ways, although Cramer offered a tweet shortly after the Seeking Alpha report was published that stated, “the well-wishers are out in full force and i thank you one and all”

Cramer was a stockbroker and hedge fund manager before he co-founded TheStreet.com in 1996 in partnership with magazine publisher Marty Peretz and took it pubic in 1999. TheMaven acquired the company in 2019 for $16.5 million.

Cramer gained greater national recognition in 2005 when he joined CNBC to host "Mad Money."

Photo: Tulane Public Relations

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MVEN)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jim Cramer TheStreet.comNews Penny Stocks Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com