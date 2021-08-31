Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for June will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller's index has been at record levels recently, with analysts expecting June’s monthly rate rising 1.7%.
- The FHFA house price index for June is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts project the index increasing 1.8% on the month to a 19.0% yearly rate in June.
- The Chicago PMI for August will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The Chicago PMI, which again surpassed estimates at 73.4 in July, is expected to decline to 69.8 in August.
- The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. With July's reading topping market estimates, analysts expect the consumer confidence index declining to 123.0 in August.
- Data on farm prices for July will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
