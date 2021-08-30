What 3 Stocks Could Benefit — Along With Manchester United — After The Cristiano Ronaldo Signing?

Shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) got a lift last week when it was announced that soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo would be returning to play for the English Premier League team this season.

Here is a look at three other stocks to watch on the Ronaldo signing.

Juventus: Ronaldo is leaving Juventus FC (OTC: JVTSF) in a transfer to Manchester United. While this isn’t the best news for Juventus, it will bring a cash payment to the team and avoid getting nothing in return when Ronaldo’s contract would have expired next season.

Juventus will be paid $17.7 million for the transfer of Ronaldo and could also receive $9.4 million in additional payouts according to sources.

Think of this as Juventus getting $17.7 million now instead of getting $0 next year when Ronaldo was ready to leave the team anyway. Juventus can now spend the money on new signings in the next transfer window.

Juventus is the 11th highest valued soccer team in a ranking by Forbes at $1.95 billion. The team has increased its valuation by 29% over the last two years and had $441 million in revenue in 2020.

Genius Brands: Sports betting data provider Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENI) could have a strong fall season as the official data provider for the National Football League. The partnership has led to deals from companies like Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), who will use the official NFL data feed.

Genius could gain from the other football, the one known in the U.S. as soccer. Genius Sports has the exclusive rights to the betting data for the English Premier League, home of Manchester United and now Ronaldo.

A rise in betting on EPL matches during the season could increase the revenue for Genius Sports. More sports betting operators could sign up with Genius to get in-game data and partnerships to capitalize on the strength of Ronaldo’s brand awareness in the U.S.

Comcast Corporation: Media company Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) could be in for an increase in viewership and advertising revenue thanks to its subsidiary NBC Sports, which has the U.S. rights to EPL matches for the 2021-2022 season.

Viewership of EPL matches was down 10% in the last season for the company. Some positives were noted with a record number of one million or more viewer matches, a rise in YouTube views and total audience size up when including Spanish language matches.

This is the last year of NBC’s EPL rights before ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) takes over.

This could be the perfect swan song for NBC as its Manchester United matches could see strong viewership. NBC will also air several of the matches exclusively on its streaming platform Peacock, which could lead to a strong number of signups and monthly paid memberships.

Photo: Кирилл Венедиктов, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons