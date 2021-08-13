 Skip to main content

Baxter Recalls Dose IQ Software 9.0.x Used With Infusion Pumps
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 6:54am   Comments
  • The FDA issued a Class I recall, the most serious kind of recall, for Baxter International Inc's (NYSE: BAX) Dose IQ safety software used with Spectrum IQ Infusion System.
  • The Dose IQ safety software allows care providers to create a drug library of pre-programmed dosing information for specific medications delivered into a person's body in controlled amounts using the Spectrum IQ infusion pump.
  • The recall occurred due to a software defect that may lead to mismatched drug information in drug libraries created using version 9.0.x of the computer-based software.
  • If the software's drug identifier does not match the drug information on the pump, it will lead to improper drug configuration and causing a delay in therapy, under-infusion, or over-infusion of medication. 
  • There have been 15 complaints, no injuries, and no deaths reported for the issue.
  • In total, Baxter Healthcare recalled 61 devices since initiating the recall on July 7, 2021.
  • Price Action: BAX shares closed lower by 0.16% at $73.86 on Thursday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

Posted-In: Briefs recallsNews Health Care FDA General

