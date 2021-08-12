 Skip to main content

10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2021 6:16pm   Comments
Gainers

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and Q3 Disney+ paid subscribers of 116 million, up from 57.5 million year over year. The company also reported Disney parks, experiences, products up 100+% year over year.

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

ZipRecruiter (NYSE: ZIP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. The company also raised FY21 guidance.

Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company said it continues to experience demand for dental lasers and it sees Q3 revenue to be &#34;significantly above&#34; last year&#39;s Q3.

Losers

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

The Beachbody Co (NYSE: BODY) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 net loss of $12.4 million, versus $10 million in the same quarter last year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.

Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

