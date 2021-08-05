 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Netflix Launching SpaceX Docuseries In September
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2021 3:48am   Comments
Share:
Netflix Launching SpaceX Docuseries In September

SpaceX is holding its first all civilian launch in September and the training and mission flight will be captured for viewers as part of a Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) series.

What Happened: Netflix will air a five-episode series called “Countdown: Inspiration4Mission to Space” coinciding with the SpaceX launch of the Dragon spacecraft, as noted by The Verge.

The episodes will show the process of training for the flight and provide a behind-the-scenes look at the logistics of a flight to space.

This is being billed as Netflix’s first near-real-time docuseries.

The first two episodes have a tentative release date of Sept. 6 and episodes three and four will air a week later on Sept. 13.

A fifth episode will air as a feature-length finale premiering at the end of September, according to Netflix.

The series is co-produced by Time Studios and will be directed by Jason Hehir, who created the successful sports docuseries “The Last Dance” featuring Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Netflix will also air “A StoryBots Space Adventure,” Sept. 14, a hybrid live-action animated show explaining how rockets work and how people eat in space to kids and families.

Related Link: Elon Musk, SpaceX Will Be Focus Of HBO Miniseries

Why It’s Important: SpaceX, founded by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, announced the mission in February.

The Dragon will spend up to five days in orbit of the Earth. The flight will be commanded by Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) CEO Jared Isaacman. Also a pilot, Isaacman is raising $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of the flight.

This docuseries from Netflix could beat another SpaceX project in a battle for streaming viewers. HBO Max, from AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), will air a six-episode series on Elon Musk and the creation of SpaceX.

The HBO Max series is based on a book called “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future.”

The series from Netflix could create more interest in space and space-related stocks. Billionaires Sir Richard Branson and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos flew to space on Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) and Blue Origin spacecraft respectively, creating more interest in the space sector in 2021.

Read Next: Elon Musk Confirms Walter Isaacson Is Writing His Biography

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

WallStreetBets Launches Synthetic Tesla, Apple And Amazon Stocks On Its Decentralized App Aiming To Be 'Crypto Robinhood' For Retail Investors
What's The Deal With #CashAppForHotties And Megan Thee Stallion?
Genius Brands Stock Holds Critical Level, Looks Set To Break
EXCLUSIVE: Super League Gaming CEO Ann Hand On Debunking 'The Myth Of Who A Gamer Is'
Another Big Earnings Week Ahead
SideStream Offers New Opportunities for the Creator Economy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Blue Origin Dragon Elon Musk HBO Max Jared IsaacmanNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com