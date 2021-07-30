 Skip to main content

London-Listed MaxCyte Makes NASDAQ Debut Today

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
  • MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) is already trading on London’s AIM, but now, it debuted on NASDAQ after pricing a $176 million IPO at $13 apiece, on the higher end of an $11.50 to $13.50 range.
  • The Company offered 13.5 million shares during the IPO.
  • MaxCyte’s technology uses electroporation, which applies an electric field to temporarily increase the permeability of the cell membrane and allow intracellular delivery of molecules, such as genetic material and proteins.
  • The Company tagged $20 million - $30 million for R&D activities and another $20 million - $30 million to expand its manufacturing capabilities and invest in automation, according to the S-1/A.
  • Price Action: MXCT opened at $16.99 and traded at $15.64 in the afternoon session.

