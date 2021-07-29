12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was granted US FDA Fast Track Designation for eryaspase in hypersensitive ALL.
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares are trading higher after a 13D filing from Custodian Ventures showed a 5.2% stake in the company.
- Misonix (NASDAQ: MSON) shares are trading higher after the company issued Q4 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates. The company, and Bioventus, announced a definitive agreement for Bioventus to acquire Misonix.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 2021 net sales guidance below estimates.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading lower. The company reported Q2 Monthly Active Users of 454 million and Average Revenue Per User of $1.32.
- Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY21 guidance.
