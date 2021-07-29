 Skip to main content

12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2021 6:13pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was granted US FDA Fast Track Designation for eryaspase in hypersensitive ALL.
  • LM Funding America (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares are trading higher after a 13D filing from Custodian Ventures showed a 5.2% stake in the company.
  • Misonix (NASDAQ: MSON) shares are trading higher after the company issued Q4 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates. The company, and Bioventus, announced a definitive agreement for Bioventus to acquire Misonix.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 2021 net sales guidance below estimates.
  • Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading lower. The company reported Q2 Monthly Active Users of 454 million and Average Revenue Per User of $1.32.
  • Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY21 guidance.

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

