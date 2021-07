Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 15 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 32.63% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) stock set a new 52-week low of $94.66 on Thursday, moving down 16.54%.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.