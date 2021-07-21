 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Volkswagen Has A Giant Share Of China's Auto Market — But When It Comes To EVs, It Still Can't Match Up To Tesla

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 5:51am   Comments
Share:
Volkswagen Has A Giant Share Of China's Auto Market — But When It Comes To EVs, It Still Can't Match Up To Tesla

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) all-electric vehicle deliveries in China more than doubled to 18,285 vehicles in the first half of the year but fell massively short of ace rival Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) nearly 145,181 deliveries so far this year.

What Happened: Volkswagen said its first-half delivery volumes in China account for 10.7% of the German automaker’s global electric vehicle sales and reiterated plans to deliver around one million electrified vehicles in 2021 including battery-powered as well as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

China is crucial to Volkswagen's success overall. The automaker sold 1.85 million vehicles in the country in the first half of 2021, making China its single largest market with a 37% share of total volumes. Volkswagen brands make up for 18% share of the China auto market, as per LMC Automative, reports the Wall Street Journal.

“In the third quarter, we expect a significant boost to BEV deliveries in China thanks to the expanded Volkswagen ID. model range” said Christian Dahlheim, head of group sales at Volkswagen.

Volkswagen’s global battery electric vehicle deliveries too more than doubled to 170,939 vehicles in the first half of 2021, compared with 64,462 units it sold a year ago.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Tesla To Open Supercharger Network To Other EVs Later This Year

Region-wise, the U.S. and China deliveries were almost neck-to-neck, with the former accounting for 10.8% of the global deliveries. Europe continued to account for the bulk of the deliveries representing 74.9% in the first half.

In June alone, Tesla delivered 28,138 electric vehicles in China, as per China Passenger Car Association.
Why It Matters: China has been proactively pushing the adoption of electric vehicles, offering subsidies and other incentives.

Volkswagen, which aims to overtake Tesla as the world's top EV maker by 2025, is in a tough battleground where it has to compete with the Elon Musk-led company and at least half a dozen homegrown electric vehicle makers. 

Despite Tesla’s recent woes in China, sales have not cooled off. Local Chinese rivals such as Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), and BYD Co (OTC: BYDDF) also all give tough competition with their product offerings.

See Also: Tesla, Local Rivals Nio, Xpeng, Li Growing Together, Not Cutting Each Other's Market Share, Say Analysts

Competition is only going to increase as legacy automakers General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) unveil new offerings soon. 

Price Action: VW shares closed 1.7% higher at $32.35 on Tuesday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Volkswagen

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VWAGY)

Elon Musk Says Tesla To Open Supercharger Network To Other EVs Later This Year
GM Confirms It's Working On A Third Electric Pickup And It Will Be A Full-Size Truck
Ford Mulls Shipping Vehicles Without Chips To Dealers To Keep Plants Running: Report
Stellantis Follows The Same EV Strategy As Other Automakers
EV Developments On The US Front
Jeep's Iconic SUV Will Bring Us Autonomous Off-Roading
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: automakers China electric vehicles EVs ID.4News Retail Sales Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com