Mizuho Raises Price Target On Datadog, Fortinet, Rapid7, ServiceNow Betting On Economic Recovery, Cybersecurity Checks
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 8:52am   Comments
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) to $115 from $96, implying an 11.13% upside, and maintained a Buy rating.
  • He raised the price target on Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) to $250 from $208, signifying a 2.46% downside, and affirmed a Neutral rating.
  • Moskowitz raised the Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) price target to $110 from $92, implying a 9% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating.
  • He raised the price target on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) to $640 from $590, signifying a 14.58% upside, and maintained a Buy rating.
  • The economic recovery and recent software channel checks appeared very healthy overall, Moskowitz noted. 
  • Companies that enable digitization are still leading the way while many legacy and on-premise technologies continue to normalize. 
  • Additionally, his cybersecurity checks proved notably strong this quarter.
  • Price action: DDOG shares closed lower by 1.14% at $103.48, and RPD shares closed lower by 1.9% at $100.92 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for DDOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Jul 2021CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Media

