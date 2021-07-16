Mizuho Raises Price Target On Datadog, Fortinet, Rapid7, ServiceNow Betting On Economic Recovery, Cybersecurity Checks
- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) to $115 from $96, implying an 11.13% upside, and maintained a Buy rating.
- He raised the price target on Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) to $250 from $208, signifying a 2.46% downside, and affirmed a Neutral rating.
- Moskowitz raised the Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) price target to $110 from $92, implying a 9% upside, and reiterated a Buy rating.
- He raised the price target on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) to $640 from $590, signifying a 14.58% upside, and maintained a Buy rating.
- The economic recovery and recent software channel checks appeared very healthy overall, Moskowitz noted.
- Companies that enable digitization are still leading the way while many legacy and on-premise technologies continue to normalize.
- Additionally, his cybersecurity checks proved notably strong this quarter.
- Price action: DDOG shares closed lower by 1.14% at $103.48, and RPD shares closed lower by 1.9% at $100.92 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for DDOG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2021
|Citigroup
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|May 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for DDOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Media