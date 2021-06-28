NVIDIA Extends Arm Support, Collaborates With Google Cloud For AI-on-5G Lab, Introduces New HGX A100 Systems To Drive Industrial AI
- NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) extended support for Arm-based CPUs in the NVIDIA Aerial A100 AI-on-5G platform to enable the OEMs to offer servers with Arm-based CPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software with Aerial 5G.
- These NVIDIA-Certified Systems will help build and deploy self-hosted vRAN that converges AI and 5G capabilities across private enterprises, network equipment companies, software makers, and telecommunications services providers with improved performance per watt and faster time to deployment.
- The NVIDIA Aerial A100 AI-on-5G computing platform uses the NVIDIA Aerial software development kit and will incorporate 16 Arm Cortex-A78 processors into the NVIDIA BlueField-3 A100.
- BlueField-3 A100 is likely to be available in the first half of 2022.
- Additionally, NVIDIA collaborated with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud to establish an AI-on-5G Innovation Lab to help network infrastructure players and AI software partners develop, test, and adopt solutions to accelerate the creation of smart cities, smart factories and other advanced 5G and AI applications.
- The lab will provide enterprises with access to Google Cloud's Anthos platform and NVIDIA accelerated computing hardware and software platforms to harness data and AI to drive business performance, improve operational efficiency and optimize safety and reliability. The companies will begin development in the second half of the year.
- Separately, NVIDIA added the NVIDIA A100 80GB PCIe GPU, NVIDIA NDR 400G InfiniBand networking, and NVIDIA Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage software to its HGX platform for industrial HPC innovation.
- Partners Atos SE (OTC: AEXAY), Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE), Lenovo Group Ltd (OTC: LNVGY), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Azure, and NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) use the NVIDIA HGX platform for next-generation systems and solutions.
